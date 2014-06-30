CAIRO, June 30 Energy subsidy cuts will save
Egypt around 40 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.59 billion) in the
2014/15 budget that comes into effect on Tuesday, Finance
Minister Hany Kadry Dimian said.
Egypt's president approved a tightened budget for the next
fiscal year on Sunday, as the first step towards a period of
painful economic austerity that is expected to include reforms
of the country's costly subsidies system.
The minister said there was no immediate timeline for
introducing the subsidy cuts.
($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds)
