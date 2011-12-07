CAIRO Dec 7 Egypt's police and army
will deploy to protect deliveries of subsidised butane cooking
gas after shortages sparked thefts and countrywide protests, the
newspaper al-Ahram quoted the minister of social solidarity on
Wednesday as saying.
Canisters of the gas, which officially sell for five
Egyptian pounds ($0.83) thanks to the state subsidies, have been
fetching up to 50 pounds on the black market, the paper said.
Egypt's cash-strapped government spends up to a quarter of
its budget on fuel subsidies and most of that goes to keeping
the price of butane and gasoline low.
The government has struggled in previous years to provide
subsidised cooking gas, but this year the economy is faltering
in the wake of the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak, and many
people also complain that there are fewer police on the streets.
Social Solidarity Minister Gouda Abdel Khaleq said the army,
police, Petroleum Ministry and local governments were
coordinating to protect butane deliveries to local distribution
centres, al-Ahram reported.
Shortages outside of Cairo have been growing in recent days,
with long queues forming in front of distribution centres,
al-Ahram wrote. Some villages had gone for over a week without
gas.
Guards at a butane filling plant in the southern city of
Aswan used fire hoses to disperse crowds trying to get
canisters. The crowds then blocked the main highway to Cairo for
several hours before police drove them away, it said.
Hundreds of people in southern Egypt also blocked Egypt's
main north-south railway near Sohag for three hours until a
truck arrived with 2,000 canisters, which were distributed under
police guard, the newspaper reported.
Al-Ahram quoted Ahmed Ghorab, head of the state company that
produces the butane and fills the canisters, as saying the
crisis would end within two days provided the army and police
protected butane deliveries.
Egypt's cooking gas production has increased by 31 percent
from a year earlier to 1.3 million canisters a day, he said.
($1 = 6.0070 Egyptian pounds)
