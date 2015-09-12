CAIRO, Sept 12 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi asked Oil Minister Sherif Ismail to form a new cabinet, the presidency said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb submitted the cabinet's resignation earlier on Saturday. Sisi asked the government to carry on in a caretaker role until a new administration is formed in the most populous Arab country. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Michael Georgy and Andrew Heavens)