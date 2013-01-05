EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms to the strongest since U.S. vote

SAO PAULO, March 3 The Mexican peso on Friday firmed to the strongest since the November U.S. elections after the U.S. Commerce Secretary said a sensible trade deal with Mexico could help the battered currency. The peso strengthened 2 percent to 19.57 per dollar, the strongest in four months. The peso had closed 2016 with its worst yearly performance since 2008 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agre