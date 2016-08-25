CAIRO Aug 25 Egypt's presidency will replace
around half a dozen ministers after accepting resignation of the
minister of supplies, one government and one presidency source
said.
Khaled Hanafi's resignation coincides with an investigation
into whether millions of dollars intended to subsidise farmers
were used to purchase wheat that did not exist.
Hanafi submitted his resignation to the cabinet on Thursday,
Al Arabiya television and government sources said.
(Reporting by Cairo Newsroom; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing
by John Stonestreet)