CAIRO, March 20 Revenues from Egypt's Suez Canal, one of the country's main sources of foreign currency, are expected to reach $5.5 billion in the current fiscal year, the head of the authority that manages the waterway said on Thursday.

Suez Canal Authority chief Mohab Memish said this would be a record high. Revenues from the canal rose 8.5 percent in November from a year earlier to $442.4 million, according to the latest statistics.

