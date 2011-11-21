LONDON Nov 21 The cost of insuring Egyptian sovereign debt against default for five years surged 60 basis points on Monday to its highest in 2-1/2 years as deadly clashes in Cairo between protestors and government authorities entered its third day.

Five-year credit default swaps traded at 525 bps, its highest since March 2009, according to Markit data.

The government said on Monday that the death toll in Cairo's Tahrir Sqaure reached 20 people.

The Egyptian pound slipped towards last week's lows of 5.9890 per dollar that marked the weakest levels since January 2005.

Markets also expect significant depreciation in coming months, with non-deliverable forwards pricing in a roughly 5 percent fall in the pound in the next three months.

The Cairo stock market benchmark fell 2.3 percent, bringing year-to-date losses to over 45 percent. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Sebastian Tong)