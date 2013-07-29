DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, July 29 Egyptian debt insurance costs rose on Monday, with five-year credit default swaps jumping 23 basis points from Friday's close to the highest since July 2, according to data from Markit.
The CDS traded at 782 basis points amid escalating political turmoil.
Dozens of people were shot dead on Saturday by security forces near a mosque where supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood had mounted a vigil demanding the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.
Several thousand supporters of Egypt's ousted Islamist president began marching on a military facility in Cairo on Monday in defiance of an army warning to stay away, risking a new confrontation.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial