CAIRO, June 7 Egypt's central bank injected
$15.694 billion into the country's banks from November through
April through both regular weekly dollar auctions and
exceptional auctions, a statement from the country's presidency
said on Tuesday.
During the same period, Egyptian banks provided $33.7
billion worth of foreign currency to meet the demands of
importers, the statement said. It followed a meeting between
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and central bank governor Tarek
Amer.
Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has faced a dollar
shortage since the popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists
and foreign investors, major sources of hard currency.
Since lifting restrictions on foreign currency deposits and
transfers earlier this year, flows of foreign currency into
domestic banks have increased ten-fold, Amer said.
The country's net foreign reserves stood at $17.52 billion
at the end of May, less than half the $36 billion it had before
the 2011 uprising.
Egypt has depended on dollar grants from Arab Gulf allies to
meet much of its dollar needs. Earlier this month, Egypt got the
first $500 million tranche of a $2.5 billion grant from Saudi
Arabia.
