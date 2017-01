CAIRO Dec 29 Egypt's current account deficit widened to $4.98 billion in the first quarter of the 2016/17 financial year from a deficit of $4.0 billion in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The overall balance of payments was in surplus to the tune of $1.9 billion compared to a deficit of $3.7 billion in the same period a year earlier, the statement said. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Kevin Liffey)