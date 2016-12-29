(Adds more details, context)
CAIRO Dec 29 Egypt's current account deficit
widened to $4.98 billion in the first quarter of the 2016/17
financial year from a deficit of $4.0 billion in the same period
a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on
Thursday.
The overall balance of payments was in surplus to the tune
of $1.9 billion compared to a deficit of $3.7 billion in the
same period a year earlier, the statement said.
Egypt's economy is struggling to recover after a mass
uprising in 2011 that drove away tourists and foreign investors
and created a shortage of foreign currency that has sapped its
ability to purchase from abroad and revive key industries.
Conditions worsened after a bomb brought down a Russian
plane carrying 224 people from a Red Sea resort in October 2015.
The growth in the current account deficit was partly the
result of a 50.2 percent decline in the services surplus, which
suffered a 56.1 percent drop in tourism revenues to $758
million.
Another factor was a decline in net transfers to $3.39
billion from $4.32 billion in the same period a year earlier.
The number is made up almost entirely by net private transfers,
which fell sharply because of a 22.3 percent drop in workers'
remittances.
The trade deficit narrowed by 13.4 percent to $8.7 billion,
the central bank said.
Net inflows of foreign direct investment rose to $1.9
billion from $1.4 billion. Portfolio investment in Egypt
registered a net outflow of $841 million compared to an outflow
of $1.4 billion in the same period last year.
Due to new deposits from some Arab countries, the external
liabilities of the central bank jumped to $3.4 billion from $1.2
million in the same quarter a year earlier, central bank data
showed.
(Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Kevin Liffey)