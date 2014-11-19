BEIRUT Nov 19 Egypt's central bank governor
said on Wednesday he would address the black market in the
Egyptian pound, which has witnessed volatility this week from a
surge in commercial demand for dollars and concerns over
repayment of a Qatari deposit.
"We will take technical measures in the coming period to
control the currency black market and set the (currency)
exchange market," Hisham Ramez told reporters during a visit to
Lebanon for a conference.
The Egyptian pound has been sold in the official market for
months at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, but it
sold at midday as high as 7.75.
