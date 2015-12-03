CAIRO Dec 3 Egypt's central bank said its new
mechanism for dollar auctions will allocate dollars based on
banks' effectiveness in providing foreign currency to the local
market, bankers told Reuters on Thursday, stressing the priority
on covering basic goods.
The new mechanism will assess banks based on their ability
to extend credit facilities in foreign currency to cover their
clients' needs of foreign currency, bankers said, citing a
statement from the central bank.
The statement also cited as a factor, the breadth of banks'
coverage of foreign currency to include a wider range of
clients, especially smaller clients as well as the banks
flexibility in meeting clients' demands within the framework
allowed.
It also cited that the priority should be to cover basic
goods.
