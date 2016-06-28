CAIRO, June 28 Egypt's central bank kept the pound steady against the dollar at its regular dollar auction on Tuesday and the currency was stable on the black market.

The bank sold $117.1 million at a cut-off price of 8.78 pounds per dollar.

Three traders cited a black market rate of 11.05-11.08 pounds per dollar, unchanged from the previous week. The traders did not give volumes of trade.

The central bank has kept the pound artificially strong since it devalued the currency in March to 8.78 per dollar from 7.7301 and announced a more flexible exchange rate policy.

Dollars are rationed through weekly auctions, giving priority for imports of essential goods.

On June 17, the Monetary Policy Committee raised the overnight deposit rate from 10.75 percent to 11.75 percent, its highest in over a decade. It hiked the overnight lending rate from 11.75 percent to 12.75 percent, its highest since 2008.

A shortage of dollars in the formal banking system since a 2011 uprising that drove away tourists and foreign investors, key sources of hard currency, has made it difficult for import businesses. Many of them now rely on a black market where they can procure currency for a higher price.

The pound's rate on the black market has grown weaker since the March devaluation, at which time it was roughly in line with the official rate. (Writing by Lila Hassan; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein and Dominic Evans)