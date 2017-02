CAIRO Nov 24 Egypt's central bank said on Thursday the risk of higher inflation prompted it to raise benchmark interest rates for the first time in more than two years, even as the economy slows.

"While the slowdown in economic growth should limit upside risks to the inflation outlook, there are possible upward pressures on inflation," the bank said in a statement.

It blamed the heightened inflation risk on "local supply bottlenecks and distortions in the distribution channels". Political change in the country could continue to affect consumption and investment decisions, the bank said. (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)