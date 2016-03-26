CAIRO, March 26 Egypt's Central Bank Governor
Tarek Amer said on Saturday that devaluing the Egyptian pound
had attracted foreign investment worth $500 million in treasury
bills and that he had pumped $22 billion into the banking system
to clear goods piled at ports.
Speaking in a pre-recorded interview aired on a local talk
show late on Saturday, Amer also said: "There is no currency
crisis, there is merely a crisis in managing the foreign
exchange market, and we will roll out an alternative plan for
managing the market in the next three months."
"The decision wasn't a devaluation, it was correcting the
situation and we had planned for it in advance. Its advantages
will outweigh its disadvantages," he added.
Amer said Egypt would pay back a $1 billion debt owed to
Qatar in July and also $800 million to Paris Club countries.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Additional reporting by Ahmed Tolba;
Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein)