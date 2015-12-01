BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's central bank said on Tuesday it had repaid foreign investors in stocks and securities a total of $546 million, clearing a backlog that had built up amid a dollar shortage.
Foreign investors can buy stocks and treasuries in Egypt through a scheme set up to ensure they are able to repatriate their profits and investments in foreign currency.
The central bank said in its statement that the mechanism was still active, providing foreign currency liquidity to foreigners investing in government securities and stocks.
The mechanism only applies to investors who initially invested through the scheme. It was not clear whether the backlog had built up within the scheme or because investors were operating outside that system. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Catherine Evans)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.