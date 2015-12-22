CAIRO Dec 22 Egypt's central bank has sold $7.6
billion in recent weeks to make it easier for importers pay for
goods, an official told state news agency MENA on Tuesday, as a
currency crisis and foreign exchange curbs that have hurt trade
persist.
Some of that sum was also used to pay off foreign investors
in dollars, the central bank official said.
Egypt, which depends on imported food and energy, is facing
an acute dollar shortage. In February, the central bank imposed
limits on the amount of dollars companies could put on deposit
and asked banks to prioritise dollar sales to companies
importing food and fuel, making it harder to clear imports of
other goods that piled up at ports.
Egypt has been starved of foreign currency since a popular
uprising in 2011 that ousted then-president Hosni Mubarak and
hit tourism and foreign investment, major forex earners.
The central bank is facing mounting pressure to devalue the
pound. Despite having sought to inject additional forex
liquidity into the market over the past month, the gap between
the official and black market rates remains wide.
Central bank forex reserves tumbled to $16.4 billion in
October from $36 billion before the uprising, as the bank sought
to defend the pound at an artificially strong level.
In rare comments, the unnamed central bank official, said
Egypt's foreign reserves were "safe" and that Egypt was
committed to repaying its foreign debts on time, including a $1
billion payment to Qatar in January 2016 and $700 million owed
to the Paris Club.
He said the bank does not plan to issue new foreign
currency-denominated bills, only roll-overs.
The forex shortage had prompted speculation in local media
about whether Egypt would be able to meet foreign obligations.
