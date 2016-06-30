(Recasts with central bank statement)
CAIRO, June 30 Debit cards linked to Egyptian
pound bank accounts can be used outside the country in a
"regular" way, the central bank said on Thursday, after
instructions it sent to banks on Wednesday appeared to ban
customers from using them abroad.
Although Wednesday's letter suggested a blanket ban, the
central bank said its instructions "only apply to individuals
misusing debit cards to acquire large amounts of foreign
currency without a clear reason for doing so, which saps banks'
foreign reserves".
"The Central Bank of Egypt affirms the continued use of all
cards, debit or credit, under existing limits set by each bank,"
it said in a statement.
In the letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters, the
central bank had told bank chiefs: "Please ensure that debit
cards, including pre-paid cards, issued in local currency by
Egyptian banks are only used within the country."
Central bank Governor Tarek Amer had initially denied the
Wednesday directive existed, telling state news agency MENA on
Thursday the rules on using debit cards abroad were unchanged.
"It is up to each bank to set limits on its clients' usage
of foreign currency abroad through debit cards linked to local
currency accounts, but we need vigilance because some clients
use debit cards to get large dollar amounts not intended for
travel, tourism, or shopping," he said.
The bank's later statement acknowledged the instruction had
been sent but said it applied only in some cases. Wednesday's
letter did not indicate that was the case, however.
Egypt depends on imports for everything from food to fuel
but has suffered from a shortage of dollars in the banking
system to pay for them since a 2011 uprising drove away tourists
and foreign investors, crucial sources of hard currency.
Many import businesses now rely on the black market, where
they can get hard currency for a higher price. The pound's rate
on the black market has weakened since the central bank devalued
the Egyptian pound in March, at which time it was roughly in
line with the official rate.
