Russia c.bank says to continue cleaning up banking system
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian central bank will continue to clean up the domestic banking system, governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
CAIRO Feb 25 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said late on Friday that he expects the country's foreign debt to reach 30 percent of gross domestic product, or $60 billion, by June this year.
The most populous Arab state has imported some $15 billion worth of goods since the pound currency was floated in November, Amer told local broadcaster DMC in a televised interview. He predicted that imports would fall 30 percent this year.
Egypt's monthly fuel import bill is around $1 billion, he said, but the budget is now getting under control and there are increasing signs of fiscal discipline on the government's part. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Catherine Evans)
NEW YORK, June 16 Electronic trading in the US$900bn leveraged loan market celebrates its one-year anniversary Friday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Instinct Loans, the bank’s electronic loan trading platform that kicked off June 16, 2016, touts increased liquidity and has won over many initial skeptics in the private loan market where trades typically take place over the phone.
MOSCOW, June 16 Purchases of foreign currency to replenish Russia's central bank reserves are unlikely this year, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.