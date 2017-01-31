BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
CAIRO Jan 31 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 39.52 percent at the end of December from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The money supply stood at 2.7 trillion Egyptian pounds ($143.85 billion), the bank said.
($1 = 18.7700 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.