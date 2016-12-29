BRIEF-Generali held 3.376 stake in Intesa as of Jan 23-filing
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
CAIRO Dec 29 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
The bank kept its overnight deposit rate at 14.75 percent and its overnight lending rate at 15.75 percent. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)
* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage:
