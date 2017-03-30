UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
The bank kept its overnight deposit rate at 14.75 percent and its overnight lending rate at 15.75 percent. (Reporting by Maha El-Dahan; Editing by Dominic Evans)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts