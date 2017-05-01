UPDATE 1-Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian partners shutting down
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
CAIRO May 1 Egypt's central bank will hold its next monetary policy committee meeting on interest rates on May 21, three days later than scheduled, it said in a statement.
It gave no reason for the delay.
At its last meeting on March 30 the bank held its overnight deposit and lending rates steady at 14.75 percent and 15.75 percent respectively for the fourth time since aggressively hiking them in November.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht)
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)