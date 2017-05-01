CAIRO May 1 Egypt's central bank will hold its next monetary policy committee meeting on interest rates on May 21, three days later than scheduled, it said in a statement.

It gave no reason for the delay.

At its last meeting on March 30 the bank held its overnight deposit and lending rates steady at 14.75 percent and 15.75 percent respectively for the fourth time since aggressively hiking them in November.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet)