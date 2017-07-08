CAIRO, July 8 Egypt's deputy finance minister
for treasury said on Saturday he expected higher interest rates
to be temporary measure to control inflation, which he sees
declining early next year.
Mohamed Meait also said the two increases in base rates this
year were not taken into account in the state budget for the
2017-18 fiscal year, which parliament passed last week.
Egypt's central bank, faced with accelerating inflation,
late on Thursday raised its key interest rates by 200 basis
points for the second policy meeting in a row, wrongfooting
economists who had forecast it would hold them.
"We expect the interest rate decision to be a temporary
measure to target inflation," Meait told Reuters. "We expect
inflation to fall in early 2018 and thus (can) begin cutting
interest rates."
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; editing by
John Stonestreet)