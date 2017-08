CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $36.036 billion at the end of July from $31.305 billion at the end of June, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Egypt's foreign reserves have been climbing since the country clinched a $12 billion three-year loan from the International Monetary Fund in November in a bid to lure back foreign investors. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Eric Knecht)