CAIRO Oct 3 Egypt's net foreign reserves rose
to $19.591 billion at the end of September, up from $16.564
billion at the end of the previous month, the central bank said
on Monday.
Egypt had roughly $36 billion in reserves before its 2011
uprising ushered in a period of political turmoil, scaring off
tourists and foreign investors, key sources of hard currency.
The International Monetary Fund last month agreed in
principle to grant Egypt a $12 billion three-year facility to
support a government reform programme aimed at reducing a budget
deficit. Board-level approval depends on the government's
securing $5 billion to $6 billion in bilateral financing for the
first year.
