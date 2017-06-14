UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CAIRO, June 14 Egypt's central bank said on Wednesday that it was removing limits on international currency transfers.
"It was decided to permit banks to execute their clients' orders to make transfers abroad without maximum limits," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts