CAIRO May 28 Egypt has blocked the website of
one of its most prominent financial newspapers, the paper's
owner said on Sunday, expanding a media blackout initiated last
week to curb what authorities called support for terrorism and
fake news.
Egypt blocked access to a number of news websites including
Al-Jazeera and Huffington Post Arabic on Wednesday after similar
actions by its Gulf allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates.
The censorship of Al-Borsa, a widely read financial
newspaper that generally steers clear of politics and reflects
the views of a largely pro-state business community, suggests a
more expansive attempt to control private media coverage.
The website of Al-Boursa's sister publication, the
English-language Daily News Egypt, was also blocked, a statement
by parent company Business News said.
"Al-Boursa and Daily News Egypt newspapers express their
strong condemnation for the ongoing government campaign to
restrict them," it said.
Egypt last month declared a three-month state of emergency
after two suicide bombings at Coptic churches killed more than
45. In an address ushering in a new era of martial law just
after the attacks, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned the
press to be careful in its reporting.
Security sources told Reuters last week that 21 websites had
been blocked for allegedly being affiliated with the outlawed
Muslim Brotherhood or being funded by Qatar.
Business News said the decision to block its sites came as a
surprise because they were not among the 21 blocked last week.
The company had its assets frozen last December for alleged
ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, a charge it denies.
"We point out that all information on our company, its
shareholders, financial statements and contracts are available
to all relevant government entities," the company said in a
statement on Sunday.
Websites such as Mada Masr, an Egyptian news website that
describes itself as progressive and has no Islamist or Qatari
affiliations, were also blocked last week.
(Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein and David Goodman)