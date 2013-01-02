PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO Jan 2 A 400 kilogram shipment of Centamin gold will not be allowed to leave Egypt until it receives a permit from the country's petroleum ministry, a customs official told Reuters on Wednesday.
"The shipment has not yet reached Cairo airport but we will not approve that it leaves the country until it obtains a permit from the petroleum ministry," Magdy Abdel Aziz, the head of the central department at the cargo customs section of Cairo airport, told Reuters.
"We previously approved a shipment that left last month," Aziz said, adding that shipment was for 1.5 tonnes of gold and had received the necessary permits.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.