CAIRO Jan 2 A 400 kilogram shipment of Centamin gold will not be allowed to leave Egypt until it receives a permit from the country's petroleum ministry, a customs official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The shipment has not yet reached Cairo airport but we will not approve that it leaves the country until it obtains a permit from the petroleum ministry," Magdy Abdel Aziz, the head of the central department at the cargo customs section of Cairo airport, told Reuters.

"We previously approved a shipment that left last month," Aziz said, adding that shipment was for 1.5 tonnes of gold and had received the necessary permits.