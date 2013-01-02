CAIRO Jan 2 A 400 kilogram shipment of Centamin gold will not be allowed to leave Egypt until it receives a permit from the country's petroleum ministry, a customs official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The shipment has not yet reached Cairo airport but we will not approve that it leaves the country until it obtains a permit from the petroleum ministry," Magdy Abdel Aziz, the head of the central department at the cargo customs section of Cairo airport, told Reuters.

"We previously approved a shipment that left last month," Aziz said, adding that shipment was for 1.5 tonnes of gold and had received the necessary permits.

Earlier, the state news agency MENA had cited the customs authority as saying the shipment of gold would be held because it had not received the petroleum ministry's approval.

MENA also cited online sites as saying Centamin had filed a complaint to Egypt's prime minister against what it called "the intransigence of officials at the customs authority" and that the shipment had been blocked from being exported since Dec. 18.

Centamin's shares were up 2.93 percent at 1003 GMT.