CAIRO Oct 30 An Egyptian administrative court ruled on Tuesday that Centamin's contract to exploit the Sukari gold mine in Egypt was void, a decision that sent shares in the London-listed stock tumbling.

"The court rules as invalid the contract to exploit the Sukari mine," the judge said, adding the court also ruled that a decision by the authorities to offer a 30-year contract and to allow it to be renewed was also void.

The court ruling can be appealed.