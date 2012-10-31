CAIRO Oct 31 A Centamin executive said on Wednesday that the London-listed firm was appealing a court ruling that declared its Sukari mine deal in Egypt invalid, a decision that sent the company's shares tumbling a day earlier.

"Of course we are appealing this ruling," Youssef El-Raghy, general manger of the Centamin's Egyptian operations, told the Arabic satellite channel Al-Arabiya when asked whether the company would appeal.