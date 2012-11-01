CAIRO Nov 1 Two Egyptian lawyers filed a new legal challenge against London-listed goldminer Centamin demanding it halt work after a court declared invalid the firm's right to operate the Sukari mine, its only production asset.

Centamin has said work was continuing despite this week's ruling. Before Thursday's new legal challenge it said the Cairo court did not have jurisdiction to annul its mining deal.

The firm's shares tumbled after Tuesday's ruling but made up some lost ground when trading resumed on Thursday.

The new case must still be reviewed by the prosecutor, who will decide whether or not it gets a court hearing. If it does, it could add to the legal wrangle Centamin is facing.

Centamin has already said it would appeal against Tuesday's court decision.

Several commercial deals signed before President Hosni Mubarak was ousted by a public uprising last year have been challenged in the courts, rattling investors. The latest case will add to worries about the safety of investments in Egypt.

"We ask for all necessary legal procedures be taken to stop Centamin from extracting gold after the Administrative Court ruling and for the decision to be executed by force," the text of the legal challenge filed to the prosecutor said.

A copy of the legal complaint, filed by lawyers Ahmed Mahran and Khaled Hanfy, economic activists who run the Cairo Centre for Political and Legal Studies, was sent to Reuters by e-mail.

Mahran told Reuters that he believed Tuesday's court ruling "obliges the firm to stop all its activities immediately." The company's failure to halt the work prompted his action, he said.

"In our statement to the public prosecutor, we also asked to know where the gold this company was hired to extract is," he said, adding Egypt had not received enough of the metal.

The new legal case demands a probe into a Centamin official, jailed former president Mubarak and some other former state officials over wasting public funds.

Centamin officials in Egypt could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Investors worry about such lawsuits because they see them as individual acts by the judiciary that do not mean the state is moving towards a more independent and transparent system to fight corruption," said Ahmed el-Naggar, economic analyst at the Al-Ahram Centre for Political and Strategic Studies.

Egypt's bourse has been hit by the Centamin row, with the benchmark index falling for three straight sessions because of worries that the case would deter fresh investment and undermine existing contracts. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)