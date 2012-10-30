CAIRO Oct 30 A Centamin official in Egypt said on Tuesday his firm was studying a court ruling that declared the deal to work the Sukari mine void, the official state news agency reported.

Esmat El-Raghy, spokesman for Centamin in Egypt, also told the news agency that the deal with the government was "not a contract but a law", number 222 and issued in 1994, echoing previous comments by company officials on the case.