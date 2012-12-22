CAIRO Dec 22 Egypt's cabinet on Saturday denied
a report that central bank governor Farouk El-Okdah had
resigned.
After a long period of speculation that the governor wanted
to leave his post, state television had said Okdah had quit and
his former deputy, Hisham Ramez, had been appointed to the post.
"It is not true," cabinet spokesman Alaa Hadidi told Reuters
when asked about the reported resignation. "I am officially
denying it."
Okdah and his former deputy had helped steer the central
bank during last year's uprising that ousted former president
Hosni Mubarak and worked to keep the Egyptian currency
relatively stable despite the political turmoil.
Egypt's Vice President Mahmoud Mekky resigned on Saturday
while Egyptians voted in a referendum that is expected to
approve a new constitution that lays the foundations for the
country's transition to democracy.
The new constitution does not envisage a vice-presidential
position. A presidential source said that both Mekky and Okdah
had expressed a desire to resign more than once before.
Mekky said in his resignation letter that he had wanted to
quit in November, but stayed on to help the president through a
political crisis in the run-up to the constitution vote.
Okdah's fate has been a persistent subject of media
speculation.