CAIRO Oct 29 Egypt's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates on hold at a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, the central bank said in a statement.

The bank left the overnight deposit rate at 8.75 percent and the overnight lending rate at 9.75 percent, it said in a statement.

It was the last monetary policy committee meeting to be held under central bank governor Hesham Ramez, who is due to be replaced by banker Tarek Amer on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)