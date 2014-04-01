Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
CAIRO, April 1 Egypt's Central Bank has covered the entire backlog of dollars owed to foreign investors seeking to repatriate funds from the country, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Central Bank of Egypt announces the coverage of the remaining foreign investors' backlogs today after previously covering 50 percent of these backlogs on March 13," it said.
On March 13, it said it would cover the remaining 50 percent in the near future.
A repatriation scheme opened in March last year and aimed at restoring confidence in Egypt's economy guarantees foreign investors in Egypt's stock and government bond markets access to dollars despite severe shortages of foreign currency. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by John Stonestreet)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.