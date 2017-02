(Adds dropped word "million" to headline)

CAIRO Aug 13 Egypt's CIB, the country's biggest listed bank, said on Tuesday its second-quarter consolidated net income rose 28 percent year-on-year to 671 million Egyptian pounds ($96.01 million)

Revenue rose by an annual 49 percent to 1.83 billion pounds. ($1 = 6.9889 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Bill Trott)