CAIRO, March 5 Egypt's biggest listed bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), will distribute a cash dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.14) per share, it said in a statement to the bourse on Wednesday.

The bank said it would make the payment on March 20 for holders of the shares until close on March 17. Shares in CIB traded at 36.56 pounds at 0847 GMT, up 0.9 percent. ($1 = 6.9606 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)