(Adds details on provisions, deposits, analyst comments)
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO May 9 Commercial International Bank (CIB)
, Egypt's biggest private bank by assets, said
on Wednesday that first- quarter net income leapt 64 percent
year-on-year, beating analyst forecasts after provisioning
surprised positively.
Consolidated net profit for the quarter rose to 505 million
Egyptian pounds ($83.64 million) from 308 million pounds in the
first quarter of 2011.
"The primary reason is lower impairments or loan-loss
provisions," said Nancy Fahmy, an analyst with Beltone. "2011
was a bad year (politically) and they booked provisions
aggressively."
The bank said it took 17 million pounds in provisions during
the quarter, down from 123 million pounds in the first quarter
of 2011.
"They were quite aggressive in 2011 without seeing NPLs
(non-performing loans) happen. There was some increase, but not
much. It was slight," Fahmy said.
CIB said net loans and overdrafts to customers slipped to
40.05 billion pounds as of March 31 from 41.07 billion pounds as
of the end of 2011.
This was "due to regular business seasonality, a slowdown in
general market demand for loans and a renewed management focus
on margins," the bank said in an emailed statement.
Customer deposits rose 13.7 percent year-on-year and 3.9
percent quarter-on-quarter.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average a
net income of 409 million pounds. The highest forecast was 465
million pounds.
"This outstanding performance was achieved alongside a
decrease in expenses and maintenance of our high-quality
portfolio, reflecting management's strict focus on costs and
asset quality," CIB Chairman Hisham Ezz Al-Arab said in the
statement.
"These results put us well along the way to achieving our
2012 targets by continuing to build momentum across consumer and
institutional banking."
($1 = 6.0375 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; editing by Andre Grenon)