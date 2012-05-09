CAIRO May 9 Commercial International Bank (CIB)
, Egypt's biggest private bank by assets, said
on Wednesday that first quarter consolidated net income leapt 64
percent year-on-year, beating analyst forecasts.
Net profit for the quarter rose to 505 million Egyptian
pounds ($83.64 million) from 308 million pounds in the first
quarter of 2011.
Net loans and overdrafts to customers slipped to 40.05
billion pounds as of March 31 from 41.07 billion pounds as of
the end of 2011, it added.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average a
net income of 409 million pounds. The highest forecast was 465
million pounds.
($1 = 6.0375 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; editing by Andre Grenon)