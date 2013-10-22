CAIRO Oct 22 Shareholders of Citadel Capital , an Egyptian private equity firm, approved a 3.64 billion Egyptian pound ($528 million) capital increase this week, part of a plan to convert itself into an investment holding company, Citadel said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rights issue, one of Egypt's biggest since the 2011 revolution toppled long-time leader Hosni Mubarak, will raise Citadel's capital to 8 billion pounds.

The Egyptian regulator last month approved a request by Citadel to submit the proposed capital increase to shareholders.

Citadel, which has $9 billion under management, has suffered losses over the past two years, partly due to economic turmoil in the Arab world.

The company will use the funds to boost its ownership in its main companies, particularly in the energy, transport, agriculture, mining and cement sectors, to between 51 and 100 percent, it said in September.

The company will issue 182.1 million preferred shares and 546.3 million common shares at a par value of 5.0 Egyptian pounds, bringing total outstanding shares to 1.6 billion. ($1 = 6.8899 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mike Collett-White)