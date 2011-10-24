CAIRO Oct 24 Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital reported on Monday a standalone second quarter net loss of $4.2 million compared to a net profit of $0.05 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company said it maintained a stable base of total assets under management of $4.1 billion quarter-on-quarter.

The figures for the period do not include $210.5 million in equity and debt fundraising for platform and portfolio companies, the company said in a statement.

Citadel completed a $176 million capital increase earlier in October and has said it would use the proceeds to support existing companies. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan)