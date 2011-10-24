CAIRO Oct 24 Egyptian private equity firm
Citadel Capital reported on Monday a standalone second
quarter net loss of $4.2 million compared to a net profit of
$0.05 million in the same quarter a year ago.
The company said it maintained a stable base of total assets
under management of $4.1 billion quarter-on-quarter.
The figures for the period do not include $210.5 million in
equity and debt fundraising for platform and portfolio
companies, the company said in a statement.
Citadel completed a $176 million capital increase earlier in
October and has said it would use the proceeds to support
existing companies.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan)