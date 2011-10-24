(Adds figures, quote)
CAIRO Oct 24 Egyptian private equity firm
Citadel Capital on Monday reported a standalone second
quarter net loss of $4.2 million compared with a net profit of
$50,000 in the same quarter a year ago.
The company said it maintained a stable base of total assets
under management of $4.1 billion quarter-on-quarter, an 8.1
percent rise year-on-year.
The figures for the period do not include $210.5 million in
equity and debt fundraising for platform and portfolio
companies, the company said in a statement.
The firm said it has taken measures since a popular uprising
toppled president Hosni Mubarak to ride out the economic fallout
from political instability.
"Our platforms are heavily weighted toward exporters, which
will benefit from any further devaluation, as will our commodity
plays in sectors including agriculture, mining and oil and gas,"
Ahmed Heikal, Citadel's chairman and founder said in the
statement
Citadel completed a $176 million capital increase earlier in
October and has said it would use the proceeds to support
existing companies.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan)