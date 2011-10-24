(Adds figures, quote)

CAIRO Oct 24 Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital on Monday reported a standalone second quarter net loss of $4.2 million compared with a net profit of $50,000 in the same quarter a year ago.

The company said it maintained a stable base of total assets under management of $4.1 billion quarter-on-quarter, an 8.1 percent rise year-on-year.

The figures for the period do not include $210.5 million in equity and debt fundraising for platform and portfolio companies, the company said in a statement.

The firm said it has taken measures since a popular uprising toppled president Hosni Mubarak to ride out the economic fallout from political instability.

"Our platforms are heavily weighted toward exporters, which will benefit from any further devaluation, as will our commodity plays in sectors including agriculture, mining and oil and gas," Ahmed Heikal, Citadel's chairman and founder said in the statement

Citadel completed a $176 million capital increase earlier in October and has said it would use the proceeds to support existing companies. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan)