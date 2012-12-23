CAIRO Dec 23 Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital said on Sunday its consolidated third-quarter net loss narrowed by 13.4 percent from a year earlier to $22 million.

The firm, which focuses on the Middle East and Africa, said in a statement that it will target sectors such as energy, transportation, agriculture and food industries. ($1 = 6.1672 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)