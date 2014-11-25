CAIRO Nov 25 An eight-floor residential
building collapsed overnight in Cairo, killing at least 10
people and injuring seven others, security sources said on
Tuesday.
The sources said the casualty figure was expected to rise as
emergency response crews worked to remove trapped residents from
the rubble in a northeast district of the capital.
It was not immediately clear what caused the structure to
buckle, but such incidents are not uncommon in Egyptian cities
where many new apartment buildings are put up in violation of
safety standards and old ones are routinely neglected.
A civil protection official told the state news agency four
nearby buildings had been evacuated.
(Reporting By Mohamed Abdellah and Omar Fahmy; Writing by
Stephen Kalin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)