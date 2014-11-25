(Updates death toll, adds detail, local official comment)
CAIRO Nov 25 An eight-floor residential
building collapsed overnight in Cairo, killing at least 18
people and injuring seven others, security sources said on
Tuesday, adding that the casualty figure was expected to rise.
Emergency services, soldiers and neighbours spent the
morning rifling through a 5-metre (15 foot) high pile of rubble
in search of survivors in a densely populated northeast district
of the capital. Bodies wrapped in black were removed on
stretchers to waiting ambulances as bulldozers lifted debris.
Ahmed Fawzi, a local municipal official, told state
television only four people had escaped from the collapse, which
he said was likely caused by an illegal extension built on top
of the building.
Such incidents are not uncommon in Egypt where old apartment
buildings are routinely neglected and many new ones are put up
without obtaining the required permits or adhering to safety
standards that may raise the cost of construction.
A civil protection official told the state news agency four
nearby buildings, at least one of which had been damaged during
the collapse, had been evacuated as a precaution.
Rows of unfinished red brick and concrete buildings, already
a problem under President Hosni Mubarak, have mushroomed in the
turbulent three and a half years since the veteran autocrat was
overthrown in a popular uprising.
Egypt's population of 86 million - the largest in the Arab
world - is squeezed into the small percentage of land that isn't
desert, mainly in narrow strips on the banks of the Nile and in
its river delta.
Egypt has taken to destroying illegally erected buildings
along the Nile and its tributaries to protect canals needed to
help grow food.
But Housing Minister Mustafa Madbouly also told Reuters last
month the government would offer cheap loans to help residents
complete apartments in unfinished buildings thrown up illegally
across the country.
