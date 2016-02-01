CAIRO Feb 1 Egypt plans to launch the Middle
East's first commodities trading exchange by the end of 2016,
Supplies Minister Khaled Hanafi said on Monday.
Egypt announced plans to set up a global commodities centre
back in 2014 but gave few details at the time.
Hanafi told a news conference on Monday that the feasibility
study for the exchange had been completed and the next step was
to draw up the regulation and connect farmers with traders.
In total eight commodities will be traded, including six
agricultural commodities, as well as oil and gold, said Iman
al-Mutlaq, chief executive of Sigma Investments, which is
involved in setting up the exchange.
