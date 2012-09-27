* New constitution seen as litmus test for new Egypt
* Liberals say document risks curbing freedoms
* Islamists say the document is for all Egyptians
CAIRO, Sept 27 A group of high profile liberal
and leftwing politicians in Egypt has said it will quit the
assembly charged with drafting the country's new constitution
within a week unless its concerns over Islamist-influenced
content in the document are addressed.
The constitution - which is being drawn up by a 100-member
assembly - is meant to be the centrepiece of a new democratic
Egypt after veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak was ousted last year
and its successful drafting is being seen as a litmus test for
its new Islamist rulers including President Mohamed Mursi.
Egypt can't hold an election to replace a parliament that a
court declared void in June without the constitution, and until
it does Mursi will continue to hold lawmaking power, an uneasy
arrangement that erodes the credibility of his government.
But during a closed door meeting held late on Tuesday but
that was only made public on Thursday three former presidential
candidates and several leaders of the country's main
non-Islamist parties said they were ready to quit the assembly
or encourage their supporters to do so.
If they make good on their threat, a new parliamentary
election could be delayed.
Arguing that Islamist influence meant the constitution
risked ending up as a document that curbed freedom, they said
they would resign in one week and take to the streets unless
their concerns were addressed.
"This is a constitution that brings Egypt backwards not
forward," said Ahmed al-Boraie, a former labour minister who
hosted the meeting.
"We are consulting with political powers that have the same
demands, if the assembly doesn't respond they will have to
quit," he said.
In particular, liberals oppose a proposal that would give
the seat of Sunni learning, Al-Azhar, authority similar to that
of a supreme court by making it the arbiter of whether a law
conforms with the principles of sharia law.
They are also unhappy with clauses that would allow
journalists embroiled in publishing lawsuits to be jailed and
other proposed measures which they say will curb freedom of
belief and expression.
"TOO MANY ISLAMISTS"
Mursi, propelled to power by the Muslim Brotherhood, has
praised the assembly, and has said he doesn't understand those
who quit.
Some liberals committed to a more secular state have already
boycotted the assembly and are challenging it in court, saying
it includes too many Islamists. They say the Islamists want to
turn Egypt into an Iran-style theocracy, a claim Islamists deny.
A court will consider a legal challenge against the
assembly, which is made up of thinkers, scholars, professionals
and political and religious leaders, on Oct. 2.
Islamist politicians make up almost half the assembly while
the other half includes many Islamist-sympathisers. A court
dissolved a previous assembly for being dominated by Islamists
and for failing to fairly represent Egypt's diverse society.
The clauses the liberals want dropped are being championed
by ultraconservative Salafis. Other Islamists, such as members
of the Brotherhood and its Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), are
pressing for a consensus to be reached in order to keep the
assembly working.
"We are very committed that everyone work together," said
Farid Ismail, an FJP assembly member. "This isn't the FJP or
Salafis assembly, it concerns all Egyptians."
Manal al-Teiby, a liberal member of the assembly, quit
earlier this week objecting to the way it was operating. The
assembly's speaker, Hossam al-Gheriany, who is also head of
Egypt's Supreme Judicial Council and is seen as an independent,
criticised her resignation, saying her accusations were false.
"There is a very severe attack" on the assembly, he said.
Analysts expect the new document to have a more Islamic
flavour than its predecessor, including clauses prohibiting
criticism of God and establishing an institution to collect
zakat, or charitable donations for the poor. An existing clause
banning parties based on religion is also likely to be dropped.
Amr Hamzawy, a prominent liberal politician and ex-MP,
demanded that liberals lobby international parliamentarians.
"These circles, especially the European Parliament and the
American Congress, can pressure their governments to convey a
message to Mursi and Islamist parties that financial and
economic aid are linked to building a democracy," he wrote on
Wednesday in the al-Watan privately-owned newspaper.